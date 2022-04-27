Motorola Edge 30 launched with Snapdragon 778G SoC, might arrive in India in May

The Motorola Edge 30 has been launched in the European market. It is a successor to the Edge 20 and is the latest 5G phone from Motorola. With the Edge 30, the company is offering top-notch specs at a very affordable price. The key selling points of the mid-range phone are a 144Hz display with HDR 10+, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, dual 50-megapixel cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC, fast charging support, and more. Here's everything we know about the new Motorola phone.

When will Motorola Edge 30 launch in India?

The Motorola Edge 30 is expected to arrive in India in May this year. A noted tipster recently suggested that the device could be announced on May 5. It is important to note that the company hasn't yet confirmed the India launch date. Last year, the brand announced the Motorola Edge 20 in the global markets in July and the device arrived in India in August. So, there are chances that Motorola might not waste its time in launching its latest phone in the country, considering we are witnessing a lot of phone launches these days. It is confirmed to launch soon in markets like Asia, Australia, India, Latin America and the Middle East.

Motorola Edge 30: Price

The Motorola Edge 30 comes with a starting price of EUR 450, which is around Rs 36,460 in India when converted. It is currently unknown as to what could be the price of this device in India. The Motorola Edge 20 has similar specs and is on sale in India at a pretty low price.

Globally, the Motorola Edge 20 was launched for EUR 499, but the device was made available in India with a starting price of Rs 29,999. There are chances that the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 could be priced in the Rs 35,000 range. This is just speculation, so users are advised to take this with a pinch of salt.

Motorola Edge 30: Specifications

The newly launched Motorola Edge 30 is equipped with a 144Hz MOLED display that is 6.5-inches in size. The panel runs at FHD+ resolution. This is a 10-bit panel, which is HDR10+ certified for a high-quality content viewing experience. What else? The device even has stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. The Edge 30 is drawing power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chip. It runs on Android 12 OS out of the box. Motorola hasn't revealed how many Android OS updates this device will receive.

For photography, Motorola has added a triple rear camera system, which includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS support. It is backed by a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera that doubles as a macro camera. The device is capable of shooting up to 4K videos at 30fps. There is no telephoto lens that we got on the Motorola Edge 20. The third one in the rear camera setup is a 2-megapixel camera for depth sensing. For selfies, one will find a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

There is a small 4,020mAh battery under the hood, which might disappoint some users. Thankfully, the company is bundling a 33W TurboPower charger in the retail box. The 5G phone is also IP52 rated, which means it is dust and splash resistant as well. It has support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. Do note that the device lacks a 3.5 mm headphone jack, which is not surprising.