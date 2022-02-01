Motorola Edge 30 Pro may soon arrive in India, other markets in February

Motorola looks all set to unveil its flagship device- the Motorola Edge 30 Pro in India soon. Motorola Edge 30 Pro is expected to be the rebranded version of Edge X30 Pro, which was launched in China a couple of weeks ago. The Edge X30 Pro is the first Motorola device to come with Snapdragon's flagship chipset— the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Now the Edge X30 is rumoured to make its global debut under a different name. In India, the smartphone could arrive as early as February.

A 91Mobiles report says that the Moto Edge 30 Pro will hit the Indian markets in February. The report also suggests that the phone could have a different name in India as well. It may not necessarily be called the Edge X30 Pro or Edge 30 Pro, it may launch with an entirely different name. The China variant of the smartphone comes in two colours, including black and white, but the global variant may launch in different colours.

Wondering how much the phone would cost in India? The Moto Edge X30 is priced at RMB 3,199 (around Rs 38,000) in China for the 8GB/128GB variant, RMB 3399 (approx Rs 40,300) for the 8GB/256GB model, and RMB 3,599 (around Rs 42,700) for the 12GB/256GB version. The special edition Moto Edge X30 is priced at RMB 3,999 (approx Rs 47,500) for the12GB/256GB variant.

Moto Edge 30 Pro: Specifications

Considering the Edge 30 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30, we are not alien to the specifications of the smartphone. It features a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and comes with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 576Hz. The display also supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+. The display has a punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Moto Edge X30 runs on Android 12 OS with MyUI 3.0 clean stock UI on top.

Moto Edge X30 features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a dual 50MP primary OV50A40 sensor along with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP third-sensor. On the front, there is a 60-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.