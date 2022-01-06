Motorola Edge 30 Pro may soon launch in India: Here's what we know so far

Motorola is reportedly gearing up for an imminent launch of its next Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone called the Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro. Noted leaker Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) in collaboration with 91mobiles has shared some vital pieces of information about the Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro.

As per Sharma, internal testing of the Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro has already begun in several Asian countries and the device might launch in a month or two. The launch could take place in a month or two. However, the exact timeline has not been revealed yet.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro will run Android 12 out of the box. The device will come with 12GB of RAM, though the company may also offer it in other RAM options. Perhaps the handset will be available in 8GB with 128GB onboard storage and 12GB with 256GB internal storage configurations.

The smartphone could very well be launched in India as well, but Mukul Sharma is unsure as to what moniker the Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro would carry in the country. For now, this is all the information that we have been able to receive surrounding the upcoming Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro, but we are sure to receive more intel on the same in the coming days. Whenever we do, we will keep you posted on the same.

Motorola has been keeping key details about the Moto Edge 30 Pro under wraps. Moreover, the company is still mum on its plan to launch the phone in Asian countries. Nevertheless, more shreds of information about the upcoming Motorola phone are likely to surface online in the coming days.

We can expect the Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro to feature a 50 megapixel or a 108 megapixel triple rear camera setup. In terms of battery life, the device could sport a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 68W fast charging over a USB Type-C charging port.

In the Geekbench listing, the Moto Edge 30 Pro managed to score 1172 in the single-core test and 3320 in the multi-core test.

In related news, Motorola is gearing up to launch the mid-range Moto G71 5G handset on January 10 in India. It will be India's first phone with a Snapdragon 695 processor. Features of the Moto G71 5G will include an AMOLED panel, 50MP triple camera system, and 30W charging tech.

Also, the smartphone is confirmed to come with 13 5G bands and it will be available for purchase on Flipkart in the country.