Motorola Edge 30 Pro quick review: Promising flagship at affordable price

Motorola Edge 30 Pro has been a subject of discussion ever since Motorola unveiled the Edge X30 in China. The phone was finally made official in India on February 24. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is a successor to the Motorola Edge 20 series, which was launched in 2021. Motorola Edge 30 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and comes with a 6.7-inch OLED with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. Keeping aside all the top-end specs and features that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with, the price tag is another attractive factor about the Motorola flagship phone.

Launched at Rs 49,999, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is being touted as the cheapest flagship device available in the market currently. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro also goes up against Samsung Galaxy S22, which is expected to arrive with a much higher price tag in India. I got a chance to spend a couple of days with the Motorola Edge 30 Pro and here are my first impressions.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro: Design

When we talk about "flagships", we expect everything to be top-notch right from the design to performance, and also expect the phone to be pricey. Pricey, yes, but Motorola still has not gone overboard with the pricing of the Edge 30 Pro. It is still one of the affordable flagships that you can buy. No less price does not necessarily have to mean fewer features or poor design. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the most expensive Motorola phone but surely one of the best looking Motorola phones I have laid my hands upon. There is nothing outlandish about the way it looks. Motorola would never experiment with its designs the way Honor does maybe, but it has brought out the best in the Edge 30 Pro.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro looks and feels posh. The phone features premium 3D satin-matte glass on the rear. The sides are curved and blend well with front and rear glass. There is a fingerprint scanner on the rear, which blends with the body. The rear could be a fingerprint magnet, so do not forget to use the cover provided in the box. The design of the phone is water repellent. The bottom of the smartphone houses the USB Type C port, along with speaker grilles and SIM tray. The phone does not come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The power button and the volume rockers are placed on the right side.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro: Performance and camera

Motorola Edge 30 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's flagship processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with 8GB of RAM. The phone also supports 13 5G Bands which can seamlessly connect to 5G Bands and get blazing-fast speeds. Motorola has claimed that the phone delivers 30 percent faster performance than previous generation phones. I have been using the phone for close to a day now and I haven't come across any visible lags with the phone.

As far as the camera performance is concerned, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes two 50-megapixel sensors and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In the front, there is a 60-megapixel camera for selfies. The camera also supports 8K video recording. I did manage to click crisp and detailed images in the daylight but, have yet to test the other sensors. The detailed review of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be out in a couple of days. Keep following this space for more.