Motorola Edge 30 Pro: Review in 5 points

Motorola's latest offering in the smartphone market is the Edge 30 Pro. The highly-anticipated flagship device comes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is the fastest chipset an Android phone can have. Motorola has made the deal more delectable by lowering the price of its smartphones from its competitors. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999. It is much lower than its competitors including the Samsung Galaxy 22 series, IQOO 9 Pro, which have the same chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 costs Rs 79,990 and the IQOO 9 Pro is priced at Rs 64,990. Both smartphones use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Apart from the chipset, the phone is equipped with powerful camera sets, OLED display with high refresh rate of 144Hz and more. Here is the complete review of the phone in five points.

— Motorola Edge 30 Pro is quite a looker with a glass back with a matte finish. It is curved on the sides, which makes it easier to hold. It comes in a delightful Cosmos Blue color that enhances the look of the smartphone. In terms of display, it features a 6.7-inch OLED display. On the rear, the oval-shaped camera module does not protrude and blends perfectly well with the panel. The rear panel is prone to smudges and fingerprints -- it's glass after all, even with a matte finish. Motorola provides a silicone cover inside the box.

— Motorola Edge 30 Pro's display is quite good for watching movies and playing games. It is also buttery and smooth. The picture reproduction is just about perfect. The speakers are decent too. They do not get squeaky but produce a punchy sound without getting too loud.

— Motorola Edge 30 Pro is powered by the fastest Android chipset—the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. I have used the phone for weeks now but did not come across any lags. The apps loaded quickly and I could hop from one app to another very easily. The regular tasks were met with ease and the performance was pretty fast. The fast performance could be noticed in gaming too. However, the phone did heat after 20 minutes of playing a game.

— Motorola Edge 30 Pro features a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS accompanied by another 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. The wide-angle camera also, surprisingly, doubles up as a macro camera. And then there is the 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 60-megapixel lens on the front for selfies. The macro and primary camera lens performed well during daylight. The low-light pictures were not as impressive.

— Motorola Edge 30 Pro houses a 4,800mAh battery that comes with 68W fast charging support. The phone also supports reverse charging. Within just 30 minutes, the phone managed to get around 80 per cent charge, which is extremely good especially if you are in a hurry and need to refill the juice faster. The phone lasted me around 14 hours a day, but if you do not use the phone much, you could make it last even longer.