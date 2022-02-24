Motorola Edge 30 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 launched in India, price set at Rs 49,999

Motorola has finally lifted the veil off the Edge 30 Pro. The smartphone was subjected to various leaks and renders before it was finally made official. Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the first phone by the company to come with Qualcomm's flagship processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Apart from a powerful processor, the other aspects of the phone are sure to catch your fancy such as the OLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz,68W turbo-power charging, 13 5G Bands, near-Stock Android 12, and Dolby Atmos with stereo speakers.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro boasts of artificial intelligence in everything ranging from photography to gaming and connectivity. In terms of performance, the company has claimed that Motorola Edge 30 Pro will load apps 4X faster than previous smartphones. The Edge 30 Pro also comes with Motorola's signature near-Stock Android 12 experience along with ThinkShield for mobile security. It also has the improved version of the Ready For feature. So let us take a look at the specifications and price of the smartphone.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro: Price and availability

Motorola Edge 30 Pro has been launched at Rs 49,999 in India for the single 8GB variant. Motorola is offering an instant cashback of Rs 5000 on SBI credit cards. This brings the price down to Rs 44,999. The smartphone will go on sale on March 4, exclusively on Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro: Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Pro features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Brar has claimed that the Indian variant of the smartphone will come with support for 13 5G bands.

In terms of cameras, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes two 50-megapixel sensors and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there could be a 60-megapixel selfie camera. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. The phone is expected to run Android 12 out of the box with MyUI on top.