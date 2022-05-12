Motorola Edge 30 quick review: Best in the mid-range segment?

Motorola Edge 30 is the company's latest entry into the mid-range smartphone. The segment is already populated with choices from OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi and Samsung, but Motorola's new mid-ranger comes with a lot of firsts and the processor is one of them.Powering the Motorola Edge 30 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ 5G. The Edge 30 is the first smartphone to come with Snapdragon 778+ 5G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

Motorola Edge 30 is also touted as the world's thinnest 5G phone, measuring at 6.79mm. Prior to the launch of the Edge 30, the Xiaomi 11 Lite was the thinnest phone in India, but Edge 30 has now taken away that title from the Mi 11 Lite. The Edge 30 is also aggressively priced in India. It comes at a starting price of Rs 27,999. I got a chance to spend a couple of days on the phone and here is my initial impression of the phone.

Motorola Edge 30 looks stylish

If you have been following Motorola launches closely, you would notice that the Edge 30 is one of the best looking phones the company has launched in recent times. And why do I say so? This is because the smartphone is not only thin as claimed by Motorola, it also has a premium feel to it. Motorola Edge 30 has a few elements of the Edge 30 pro but features a flat-edge design like the iPhone 12 series. The best bit here is that, unlike the sharp edges of the iPhone 12, the Edge 30 Pro's edges are curved, which makes it extremely comfortable to hold.

The phone offers a solid grip and, despite its acrylic rear, it doesn't slip out of hand easily. The rear panel does attract a lot of fingerprints, so it is advisable to use the phone with the case provided. The camera module is a bit similar to that of Edge 30 Pro's. The module is home to three large sensors and one LED light. The bottom of the phone has the SIM tray, USB Type-C port and the speaker grille, while the top of the smartphone has been left vacant. The right side has the volume rockers and power buttons, which are easily reachable.

The display is a bit smaller than the Edge 30 Pro but there are very thin bezels. The chin is slimmer too. Motorola phones usually come with noticeable bezels and a relatively thicker chin. But the Edhe 30 has ditched the traditional Moto design and how

Decent camera and fast performance

Motorola's display supports a 144Hz refresh rate that amplifies the speed at which you move from one app to another. This, however, can be one of the reasons for your phone running out of battery sooner than expected. So, if you are not particularly inclined towards super fast scrolling, you can set the refresh rate to 60Hz or switch to auto mode.

The Motorola Edge 30 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ 5G, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The processor has been rated better than its predecessor 778, which powers a lot of recently launched smartphones. I have only used the phone for a couple of days and during my usage I did not encounter any lags. That said, I have put the phone through rigorous tests to determine its real capability. That is something I can only comment on after I have spent a couple of weeks on the phone.

The camera specifications are interesting. The Edge 30 features a 50-megapixel quad technology which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 50-megapixel macro+ultra-wide sensor. There is a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. From whatever little time I have spent with the phone, the primary camera has produced impressive results in a well-lit environment. However, I have not tested the camera in other lighting conditions, so it would be impractical of me to pass judgment on the camera performance on the Motorola Edge 30.

Motorola Edge 30: Verdict

Motorola Edge 30 is the perfect combination of beauty and performance. It is powerful, comes with interesting specs and a delight to look at. I didnt find anything particularly off-putting about the device, but I need to spend a few more days to be able to comment on the complete performance of the smartphone. So to find out whether the Edge 30 is the best phone in the mid-range segment, you should follow the India Today Tech as the complete review will be up in a couple of days.