Motorola Edge 30 specifications leaked ahead of the launch



Motorola is speculated to expand its Edge series. The Lenovo-owned company will reportedly launch three more phones under the Edge series, including the Edge 30 Lite, Edge 30 and the Edge 30 Ultra. Now out of all the three, the Edge 30 may drop sooner than the other two phones. The specifications of the upcoming smartphone have leaked ahead of the launch. Motorola had previously launched the Motorola Edge 30 Pro in India. The smartphone arrived with the Qualcomm's flagship processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The phone is touted as the cheapest flagship device in India.



Motorola Edge 30 is expected to be a little less premium than the Edge 30 Pro. The smartphone is speculated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 plus processor, the display will likely support 144Hz refresh rate and a lot more can be expected. Edge 30 will be a successor to the Edge 20, which was launched along with the Edge 20 Pro.

As per reports, the Motorola Edge 30 with model number XT2203-1 has been listed on the NBTC certification website, the listing has also confirmed that the name of the smartphone is Edge 30. Now to refresh your memory, Motorola had launched the Edge 20 alongside the Edge 20 Pro last year. The Edge 30 Pro is an upgrade over the Edge 20 Pro, so we can expect the Edge 30 Pro to be an upgrade over the Edge 20. The listing on NBTC confirmed that the smartphone will support GSM, WCDMA LTE, and NR networks. However, apart from this, there was no information available.

Motorola Edge 30: Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 had previously appeared on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The listing had revealed some details about the specifications of the smartphone. The Motorola Edge 30 is expected to use Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G, which is an octa core chipset. The smartphone will run on Android 12 out of the box, it will come with 8GB of RAM. Apart from the processor, no other details of the smartphone is known to us yet.

As far as the Edge 20 is concerned, the smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with the fastest smartphone refresh rate of 144Hz. The Moto Edge was touted as the thinnest and lightest 5G phone in India. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G coupled with upto 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be further expandable.

In the camera department, the Moto Edge 20 features a 108-megapixel primary sensor, with a telephoto lens and 30x digital zoom. The smartphone also features an ultra-wide and macro lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Moto Edge 20 houses a 4000mAh battery with support for 30-Watt charging. The company claims that the phone can provide 8 hours of power in just 10 minutes.