Motorola Edge 30 Ultra gets flat Rs 5,000 discount on Flipkart

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is currently available at the lowest price on Flipkart. The device has received a flat discount of Rs 5,000 on the e-commerce website. Flipkart is running a brand-specific sale on its platform, which is called Moto Days. It is already live and will continue until November 7. During this sale period, several Motorola phones are being sold at discounted prices. But, here we will be looking the Moto Edge 30 Ultra smartphone.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 54,999. It was originally launched in India with a starting price of Rs 59,999. This means that customers are getting a Rs 5,000 discount on this flagship phone. The mentioned price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

For close to Rs 53,000, Flipkart is selling the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G smartphone as well. For those who want a great photography smartphone that is capable of offering good performance too, can consider buying this device. However, this one has a pretty small battery and one will also have to buy a fast charger separately. It packs a 3,700mAh battery, which runs out quickly with moderate to heavy usage.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a decent camera that can offer picturesque shots in ideal lighting conditions, but don't expect it to be as good as Samsung. This is a 5G-enabled smartphone that has already received an update to enable support for the latest network. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has Qualcomm's top-notch Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC for offering users fast performance.

This one doesn't have an LTPO display or QHD+ resolution, but 10-bit screen is still good enough for binge-watching. It has a curved display that has HDR 10+ capability too. The panel is pretty bright and colours pop up too. It has a peak brightness of 1,250nits, so the screen is pretty visible in the sunlight.

The company ships a 120W fast charger in the box, which can quickly top up the phone's battery. There is also support for 50W wireless charging. Additionally, people who want a stock Android experience will love using the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra smartphone. Those who can spend in the range of 60,000 can consider buying the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus model.