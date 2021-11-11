Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and what we know so far

After launching the Edge 20 series of smartphones, Motorola seems to shift its focus to the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. It is being said that Edge 30 Ultra moniker will be used for the global variant, while the same device will be called Motorola Edge X in select markets.

A company executive recently teased Motorola Edge X. In addition to that, the smartphone has been spotted on the 3C certification website with model number XT2201-2.

The complete specs of the Motorola Edge 30 have also leaked online. According to the leaked specs, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will feature a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a 144Hz high refresh rate. This display will have FHD+ resolution and will be HDR10+ certified. It is said to be powered by the rumoured Snapdragon 898 chipset. Interestingly, the smartphone is tipped to get a massive 60-megapixel selfie shooter.

The leaked specs suggest that Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be a top of the line flagship. So it will be interesting to see how the smartphone fares against the current flagships. With that in mind, let's talk about everything we know so far about the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Specs and features

--Motorola is reportedly working on a flagship smartphone. This smartphone is supposed to be called Motorola Edge 30 in global markets, while in a few markets, it will come in Motorola Edge X moniker. The Motorola Edge X has already been teased by a company executive and may arrive in December in China this year. As far as the global release is concerned, it may take place in January 2022.

--The complete specs of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra have been leaked by TechnikNews. Their report reveals the model designation as XT-2201 and the internal codename as "Rogue". Moving ahead, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is said to come with a 6.6-inch AMOLED panel with a 144Hz high refresh rate. The display is supposed to be HDR10+ certified and has a punch-hole. The Motorola Edge 30 is expected to ship with Qualcomm's rumoured flagship Snapdragon 898 chipset. It is possible that Motorola Edge 30 Ultra could be the first to be powered by the yet to be announced Snapdragon 898 SoC. The device is likely to be available in multiple configurations, with the top model getting up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

--The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is reported to get a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary (OV50A) sensor, a 50MP ultrawide (Samsung JN1) lens, and a 2MP depth (OV02B1B) sensor. On the front, there will be a massive 60-megapixel sensor for selfies. The primary camera is expected to get OIS support. Along with that, the selfie camera may allow for a 4K video recording.

--Motorola is supposed to include a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W charging. The report says that the bundled 68W adapter will be able to charge this smartphone in about 35 mins completely. Surprisingly, the device is tipped to miss out on wireless and reverse wireless charging.

--Another interesting thing to note here is that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra may come in a plastic build. The smartphone is said to get an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. There may not be a 3.5mm headphone jack on this smartphone. Apart from this, the device is suggested to have stereo speakers, WLAN 6, Sub-6 5G, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launch date

The Motorola Edge 30 is hinted to arrive in China next month. While the global release is supposed to take place in January 2022. A company executive teased the Motorola Edge X, which is supposed to be the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra for global markets. If this is true, we can expect more information to pour in soon.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra India price

At current, there's no information around the pricing of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. However, looking at the specs, it's clear that Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be the flagship offering. So we can expect the smartphone to be priced around Rs 60,000.