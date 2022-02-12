Motorola Edge 30 Ultra may come with stylus support, smart folio case, new renders reveal

Motorola is all set to unveil the first 2022 flagship lineup in the market. The line-up is expected to include the Edge 30 Pro, the Edge 30 Ultra, and other unnamed models. While the Motorola Edge 30 is subjected to countless leaks and rumors, we have updates about the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra for the very first time. The new renders reveal that the phone will come with a stylus and a smart folio case was also spotted in the renders.

As per Evan Blass, the high-quality renders of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra were shared by the tipster. The renders show the phone with a stylus and folio case. Edge 30 Ultra is expected to go up against the Galaxy S22. Evan's leak also suggests that the stylus and folio case may not be limited to the Ultra model only. There is also a possibility of Motorola launching the Edge 30 Pro, Edge 30 and there may not be an Ultra in the line-up. The rumours will only be put to rest when the company makes an official announcement about the launches. Motorola has confirmed launching an Edge device on February 24 but has not specified which one will it be.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is expected to be the rebadged version of the Edge X30, which was launched in China, a couple of months ago. Previously, a Bluetooth certification website also confirmed that the Edge 30 Pro is indeed the rebadged version of the Edge X30.

The Moto Edge X30 costs RMB 3,199 (around Rs 38,000) in China for the 8GB/128GB variant, RMB 3399 (approx Rs 40,300) for the 8GB/256GB model, and RMB 3,599 (around Rs 42,700) for the 12GB/256GB version. The special edition Moto Edge X30 is priced at RMB 3,999 (approx Rs 47,500) for the 128GB/256GB variant.

Moto Edge 30 Pro: Specifications

Moto Edge 30 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and comes with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 576Hz. The display will also support the DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+. The display has a punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Moto Edge X30 runs on Android 12 OS with MyUI 3.0 clean stock UI on top.

Moto Edge X30 is expected to come with a triple camera setup on the rear, which includes a dual 50MP primary OV50A40 sensor along with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP third-sensor. In the front, there is a 60-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.