Motorola Edge 30 Ultra quick review: Should you buy this 200-megapixel phone?

After months of specifications and leaks, Motorola has finally lifted the veil off the Edge 30 Ultra. Along with the Edge 30 Ultra, the Lenovo-owned smartphone company has launched the Edge 30 Fusion, which is a trimmed down version of the Edge 30. Though an expansion of the Edge 30 series, the Ultra and the Fusion bring curved displays to the fore. The Edge 30 Ultra and the Edge 30 Fusion cater to different audiences, but the two smartphones come with a lot of firsts. The Edge 30 Ultra, for instance, comes with the world's first 200-megapixel sensor. To add to its perks, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is currently the flagship processor by the chipmaker.

On paper, the Motorola Edge 30 does look like an interesting device if you are looking for a premium phone. However, in order to find out whether you should buy the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, read my first impressions of the device.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Design

For years together, Motorola did not experiment much with the looks of its smartphones. However, with the latest Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola has proved its critics wrong. The curved display with thin bezels, the rear panel with sandstone-like soft finish and the gigantic camera sensor housed inside a square-shaped module are the first things you would notice about the phone. Another noticeable thing about the phone is the metal frame, which adds to the premium appearance of the phone. Not only does it look easier on the eye, the in-hand feel is superb.

.That said, the Edge 30 Ultra weighs 198 grams, which is slightly heavier than the Edge 30 Fusion, which is on the slimmer side. Despite the weight, the Edge 30 Ultra has a compact form factor. However, the phone can slim off from your palm easily due to the metal frame, so it is advisable to use the phone with a case.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Performance and camera

Motorola Edge 30 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM. The company also promises 3 assured Android updates and 4 years of security patches. The smartphone runs on Android 12 out of the box. So on paper, the Motorola Edge 30 UItra does look like the device that has all it takes to be the flagship killer. Although I used the device for close to two days, I did not come across anything particularly exasperating about the Edge 30 Ultra. The display, albeit curved, supports 144Hz, so the app loads faster than you can imagine, the touch response is buttery smooth and the battery so far has not proved to be a bummer either. However, in order to determine the true potential of the device, I will have to put the phone through rigorous tests. Only then would it be fair for me to comment on how good or bad the performance of the Edge 30 Ultra.

As far as the camera is concerned, I had extremely high hopes when Motorola announced the world's first camera with a 200-megapixel sensor. Although the megapixels count on your phone holds very little importance, your interests are piqued when a smartphone company attempts something nobody has thought of before. Currently, most of the OEMs in India have launched smartphones with 108-megapixel camera sensors. I have yet to test how the camera performs under different lighting conditions. So far, I have only been able to test the camera in daylight and the pictures have turned out vibrant, color reproduction is also punchy. I would be in a better place to comment on the cameras only after testing them in different situations. To find out more about the camera performance of the device, you will have to watch out for the complete review.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Should you buy it?

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is priced at Rs 59,999 in India for the single 8GB+128GB variant. If you want a phone that comes with a powerful set of specifications and features an eye-catching design, this Motorola will not disappoint you. However, if you want to explore other options, you can even get an iPhone 13 for under Rs 60,000 during the Flipkart and Amazon sale. The price will be inclusive of all the bank offers as well as other discounts offered by the e-commerce giants.