Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications, renders leak ahead of launch

Motorola is all set to launch a new flagship device in the market. After the Edge 20 Series, Motorola is now gearing up to make the Edge 30 Ultra official in the market. The Edge 30 Ultra will also be sold as Motorola Edge X in selected markets.The smartphone is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898, 144Hz refers rate and 50-megapixel primary and secondary camera. Although Motorola has not officially announced the Edge 30 Ultra, the specifications and renders of the device has been leaked.

Website 91mobiles in association with Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks has shared the exclusive renders of the upcoming Motorola Edge Ultra. The renders show that the smartphone features a capsule-shaped camera module that houses three camera sensors. On the front, there is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features a curved rear panel with volume buttons, the power button on the right side of the device. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features bottom-firing speakers, USB Type-C port.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Specifications

As per Onleaks, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will feature a 6.6-inch flat OLED display with a punch-hole cutout. The display will come with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and HDR10+ support. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset coupled with upto 12GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will run on Android 11 out of the box with Motorola's skin on top.

In terms of camera, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will feature a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP secondary lens and a 2MP third sensor. On the front, you can expect a 60-megapixel selfie camera for selfies.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra houses a 5000mAh battery with a 68W fast charging support. The smartphone will come with IP52 rating for protection against water and dust. For connectivity, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and USB Type-C.