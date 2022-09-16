Motorola Edge 30 Ultra with 200-megapixel to be available under Rs 52,000 during Flipkart sale

Motorola recently unveiled two new phones in the Edge 30 series. The Edge 30 Fusion and the Edge 30 Ultra. Both smartphones come with a lot of firsts. For instance, the Edge 30 Ultra comes with the world's first 200-megapixel camera whereas the Edge 30 Fusion is the first phone to come with Snapdragon 888+.

Interestingly, the Edge 30 Ultra and the Edge 30 Fusion cater to different categories but feature curved displays. So no matter whether you are looking to buy a phone under Rs 40,000 or Rs 60,000, curved displays are certainly not reserved for the premium category.

The smartphones will be available for purchase on September 22, 2023 on Flipkart. Users can even get the device at a discounted rate during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sales.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Here is how the deal works

The Edge 30 Ultra has been launched at a price of Rs 59,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available on Flipkart on September 22. However, the device can be bought for Rs 51,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, as per the listing. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank account holders can get up to Rs 3000 instant discount on the Edge 30 Ultra. Similar discounts will also be offered on the Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features a 6.67-inch curved pOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR10+, and uses Corning gorilla glass 5 for protection. The smartphone runs on Android 12 out of the box but Motorola has assured three years of Android OS updates - 13,14 and 15. It will also receive four years of security updates.

The Edge 30 Ultra houses a 4,610mAh battery that supports 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The -phone also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's camera is one of its biggest selling points. The phone features a triple camera setup which includes a 200-megapixel Samsung sensor on the back with OIS support. The primary camera is accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor that doubles as a macro camera. Lastly, there's a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. The primary camera supports 8K recording at 30fps, and the 60-megapixel front camera supports 4K recording.



