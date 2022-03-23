Motorola Edge 30 with 5G expected to launch soon

After making the Motorola Edge 30 Pro official in the global market, Motorola is all set to launch the trimmed-down version of the Edge 30 Pro, which is called the Motorola Edge 30. The launch rumors are running wild because the smartphone was recently spotted on the NBTC certification website. The vanilla version of the Edge 30 was earlier spotted on several websites, including the TDRA database, Wi-Fi Alliance, EEC, and Geekbench. However, the appearance on NBTC hints that the launch of the Moto Edge 30 could be imminent.

As per reports, the Motorola Edge 30 with model number XT2203-1 has been listed on the NBTC certification website, the listing has also confirmed that the name of the smartphone is Edge 30. Now to refresh your memory, Motorola had launched the Edge 20 alongside the Edge 20 Pro last year. The Edge 30 Pro is an upgrade over the Edge 20 Pro, so we can expect the Edge 30 Pro to be an upgrade over the Edge 20. The listing on NBTC confirmed that the smartphone will support GSM, WCDMA LTE, and NR networks. However, apart from this, there was no information available.

Motorola Edge 30: Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 had previously appeared on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The listing had revealed some details about the specifications of the smartphone. The Motorola Edge 30 is expected to use Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G, which is an octa core chipset. The smartphone will run on Android 12 out of the box, it will come with 8GB of RAM. Apart from the processor, no other details of the smartphone is known to us yet.

As far as the Edge 20 is concerned, the smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with the fastest smartphone refresh rate of 144Hz. The Moto Edge was touted as the thinnest and lightest 5G phone in India. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G coupled with upto 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be further expandable.

In the camera department, the Moto Edge 20 features a 108-megapixel primary sensor, with a telephoto lens and 30x digital zoom. The smartphone also features an ultra-wide and macro lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Moto Edge 20 houses a 4000mAh battery with support for 30-Watt charging. The company claims that the phone can provide 8 hours of power in just 10 minutes.

Motorola Edge 20 was launched in the mid-range category in India. The smartphone came with a price tag of Rs 29,999 for the lone 8GB variant. The Moto Edge edge 20 comes in two colours including Frosted Pearl and Frosted Emerald,