Motorola Edge 30 with Snapdragon 778+ 5G launched in India, price starts at Rs 27,999

Motorola has finally launched the much-awaited Motorola Edge 30 in India. The smartphone is a successor to the Motorola Edge 20, which was launched last year as a trimmed down version of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. The Motorola Edge 30 is being touted as the thinnest phone in the market. Apart from its thin profile, the Motorola Edge 30 comes with a host of features including the India-first Snapdragon 778+ 5G, OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 50-megapixel quad technology and 4020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 30 is the company's latest entry into the mid-range segment that is populated with phones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung Realme and more. The Motorola Edge 30 will compete with the Samsung M53, Vivo T1 Pro 5G, IQOO z6 and many others that have been launched with similar specs. So let us have a look at the price and specifications of the Motorola Edge 30.

Motorola Edge 30: Price in India

Motorola Edge 30 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 27,999 in India for the 6GB+128GB variant. For the 8GB+256GB variant, the device is priced at Rs 29,999. However, the early buyers can get a discount of Rs 2000 on the phones which effectively brings the price down to Rs 25,999 for the 6GB variant and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB variant. The smartphone is offered in two colours options and it will go on sale starting May 19, 12 pm onwards on Flipkart and Reliance Digital stores.

Motorola Edge 30: Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 comes with a lot of firsts. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display that supports up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display will come with support for HDR 10+. The Motorola Edge 30 is powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, Motorola Edge 30 features a 50-megapixel quad function camera which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel sensor that doubles as a macro sensor and an ultra-wide sensor, and then there is a depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.The Motorola Edge 30 houses a 4020 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.