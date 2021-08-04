Motorola Edge S Pro launch on Thursday: Specs, features, price, and what we know so far

After the Moto Edge 20 series launch, the brand is gearing up to launch another device. This upcoming device dubbed as Moto Edge S Pro is set to arrive tomorrow, i.e. August 5. It will be launched as the successor to the Motorola Edge S that arrived as Moto G100 in the global markets. The company has already sent out press invites for the launch event.

As per a teaser, the Motorola Edge S Pro will be the brand's thinnest and lightest 5G phone yet. Further, the teasers posted on Weibo revealed that the smartphone would feature a 144 Hz high refresh rate display with a 576 Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 50x digital zoom camera.

Now, these specs are similar to what you get on the freshly launched Motorola Edge 20 Pro. So it's possible that the Motorola Edge S Pro is a rebadged version of the same. While that will be revealed tomorrow, we decided to detail everything known about this smartphone ahead of the launch.

Motorola Edge S Pro specs and features

--The Motorola Edge S Pro is all set to arrive in China tomorrow. As per the specs revealed by the brand, it seems as if the upcoming smartphone is a rebranded Motorola Edge 20 Pro that arrived a few days ago. One of the teasers claims that it will be the slimmest and lightest 5G Motorola device. Furthermore, the teaser says that it is 6.99 mm thick and 163 grams in weight.

--In addition to that, Motorola has also shared a promotional video flaunting the 50x digital zoom capability of the smartphone. The same video showcases the device's rear panel, featuring a rectangular camera module with 108-megapixel triple rear cameras. The camera module, as well as the lenses, seem similar to the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. So it wouldn't be wrong to conclude that the upcoming Motorola Edge S Pro is a rebadged Motorola Edge Pro.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro camera setup

--Motorola has shared plenty of posters to reveal the key specs of its upcoming 5G smartphone. According to this, the Motorola Edge S Pro will sport a 144Hz high refresh rate display with a 576 Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chipset accompanied by LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

--In the camera department, the smartphone will feature a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup with up to 50X digital zoom. While that is all we know through the teasers, other specs and features should be similar to the Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

--As far as the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is concerned, the smartphone sports a 6.7 inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and is HDR 10+ certified. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is an octa-core chipset built on a 7nm manufacturing process. This is further paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

--In the camera department, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Whereas on the front, it gets a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. While the rear shooter can record videos up to 8K 24fps, the video capability on the front camera is capped at 1080p 30fps.

--The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is powered by a 4500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It runs Android 11 and is 5G capable. In addition, the smartphone brings support for Bluetooth, WiFi, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port in terms of connectivity. There's also an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Motorola Edge S Pro launch and price

The Motorola Edge S Pro is set to arrive on August 5, i.e. tomorrow. While the smartphone's pricing will be revealed tomorrow, we already know the price of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. The single Motorola Edge 20 Pro variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage goes for EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 61,800). Considering Motorola Edge S Pro is a rebadged Motorola Edge 20 Pro, it should be priced similarly.