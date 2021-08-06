Motorola Edge S Pro with 108-megapixel camera, 144Hz display goes official: Price and specifications

Motorola seems to be on a launching spree. After unveiling its Edge 20 series, Motorola has now made the Motorola Edge S Pro official in China. The Edge S Pro is a successor to the Edge S that was previously launched by the company in the global market as Moto G100. The smartphone comes with high-end features including a display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz, a 108-megapixel primary camera and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

Ahead of the launch had sent out press invites for the launch event. In all pre-launch materials, Motorola has also called the Edge S Pro the thinnest and lightest 5G Phone by the company. Now this rings a bell because Motorola had also said the same thing for its Moto Edge 20 and the specs of the two smartphones are almost identical. So it would be safe to assume that Motorola Edge S Pro could be the rebadged version of the Moto Edge 20, which was made official by the company a couple of days ago.

So let us have a look at the price and specifications of the Moto Edge S Pro

Moto Edge S Pro: Price and availability

Moto Edge S Pro has been launched in China at Yuan 2399 (roughly Rs 27,500) for the 6GB/128GB storage model. For the 8GB+ 128GB and the 8GB+256GB, the smartphone has been priced at Yuan 2699 (roughly Rs 30,900) and Yuan 2999 (roughly Rs 34,300) respectively. The 12GB+256GB variant on the other hand is priced at Yuan 3299 (roughly Rs 37,800). The phone is already available for pre-orders in China. About the India launch, a tipster recently confirmed that Motorola is planning to launch the Moto Edge 20 series in India this month. So if the Moto Edge S Pro is the rebadged version of the Moto Edge 20, It might come to India as well.

Moto Edge S Pro: Specifications

Moto Edge S Pro comes with a 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED panel with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The display has a touch sampling rate of 576Hz and comes with HDR10 support. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the Moto Edge S Pro comes with a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel periscope camera with Optical Image stabilization, a 16-megapixel ultra which can also be used as a macro lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.