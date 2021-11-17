Motorola Edge X, Edge S30 specifications, renders listed on TENAA

Motorola is all set to drop two premium smartphones in the market. While the company has confirmed launching the Edge X, the renders of the other phone were also spotted on the certification website TENAA. The other smartphone is called the Moto Edge S30. Motorola Edge X is also speculated to launch as Edge 30 Ultra in some regions and countries whereas the Edge S30 could be launched as Moto G200. The official renders and complete specifications of the two upcoming smartphones were listed on the TENAA website.

Motorola Edge X, Edge S30 were listed on TENAA with model numbers XT2201-2 and XT2175-2. The listing was first spotted on the certification website by Gizmochina.

Motorola Edge X or Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Specifications

As per the TENAA listing, Motorola is expected to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone could use the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor coupled with upto 16GB variants. Speculations are rife that the device will be launched with four RAM variants including 6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM variants along with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants. In terms of the camera, the smartphone company is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, paired with another 50-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 60-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone is speculated to house a 4,700mAh battery with 68W fast charging.

Moto Edge S30 or the Moto G200: Specifications

As per the TENAA listing, Moto Edge S30 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone is expected to house a Snapdragon 888 plus chipset coupled with upto 12GB of RAM. The Edge S30 will reportedly come with three RAM options including 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB and four storage options including 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

In terms of the camera, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 108-megapixel main sensor. The Edge S30 is expected to house a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.