Motorola Edge X flagship confirmed, may use Snapdragon 898 chip

Motorola Edge X will be the next flagship smartphone from the house of the Lenovo-owned company. For quite some time, there has been speculation that Motorola is working on a premium-end phone with flagship features such as the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor. Now, there is a confirmation from a Lenovo executive that the flagship phone is happening and it will be called the Edge X, but he did not say anything about when this phone would arrive.

In a post on Weibo, which is Facebook's equivalent in China, general manager of mobile business at Lenovo China, Chen Jin announced that the next flagship under the Motorola brand will be called the Edge X. He shared a poster that shows the letter X. That's it. There is nothing else in the poster, making us wonder what this phone is going to come with, at least officially. But it is not like we are completely unfamiliar with what is going to be launched as the Motorola Edge X. Jin also teased the phone with adjectives such as "indefinitely powerful" and "full of expectations".

Previous rumours have suggested there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor inside the next Motorola flagship phone. The processor is likely the successor of the Snapdragon 888, which is the top choice of smartphone companies for their flagship phones, such as the OnePlus 9 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 12 Ultra, Oppo Find X3 Pro, and Realme GT. Its successor, the Snapdragon 898, would bring better performance and longevity while ensuring less power consumption on the flagships.

The Motorola Edge X will be important for the Lenovo-owned company. The last flagship of the company was the Moto Edge S that arrived earlier this year. Technically, it is not a true flagship because it runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which sits lower than the Snapdragon 888 in the processor hierarchy. But since it was the most powerful phone in Motorola's lineup, let us call it a flagship. And, so, the Motorola Edge X will be dramatically better than the Moto Edge S in terms of performance, if not anything else.

Jin's confirmation is only about the phone, but it misses telling when this phone would arrive. If I were to take a wild guess, I would say the Motorola Edge X launch may take place sometime towards the end of December. Qualcomm is expected to launch the new processor either in November-end or early December, so it is possible the first crop of phones with that processor inside would arrive in a matter of few days. Xiaomi has already confirmed it will launch the world's first phone with a Snapdragon 898 processor within December, so maybe Motorola will be the second.

We will find out more about the Motorola Edge X in the coming days because the company will definitely build some hype ahead of the planned launch.