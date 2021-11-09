Motorola Edge X tipped to arrive with Snapdragon 898 SoC, 12GB RAM

Motorola is all set to launch a new flagship device in the market. After the Edge 20 series, Motorola is now gearing to launch the Motorola Edge X which would also be called Moto Edge 30 Ultra in some parts of the world. Ahead of the big launch, the specifications of the Motorola Edge X has been leaked online. The smartphone is expected to come with Snapdragon 898 SoC, 12GB RAM and a 144Hz display.

As per Technik News, the smartphone with the codenames 'Rogue' and 'HiPhi' was listed on the 3C certification website in China with a model number XT2201. Motorola may soon launch the Edge X in December. The smartphone will carry two different

Motorola Edge X/Ultra 30: Specifications

Motorola Edge X features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and will be rated for HDR10+. The smartphone octa-core Snapdragon Qualcomm 898 chipset with a clock speed of 3.0GHz. The processor is expected to pair with 8GB of RAM or 12GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB, which can be expandable. In terms of camera, the Motorola Edge X features a 50MP OmniVision OV50A primary sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN150 ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP OmniVision OV20B1B depth sensor.

The smartphone will house a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. The report claims that the phone can charge upto 50 per cent in just 15 minutes and a full charge is achieved in 35 minutes. The smartphone is IP52 rating for protection against water and dust. The Motorola Edge X comes with three microphones, one audio-zoom microphone, Wi-Fi 6, 5G (sub-6GHz), and Bluetooth 5.2 support for connectivity.

The Motorola Edge X or the Edge 30 Ultra will be priced at around Rs 60,000 in India, as per reports.

Motorola had launched three smartphones including Moto Edge 20, Moto Edge 20 Pro and the Edge 20 Fusion. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion was launched at Rs 21,499 for the 6GB variant, the Edge 20 was launched Rs 29,999 whereas the Edge 20 Pro is Rs 36,999. The smartphones feature a triple camera setup on the rear which includes 108MP + 8MP + 16MP sensors and a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. The device features a 6.7-inch full HD display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz.