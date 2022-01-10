Motorola Edge X30 gets BIS certification hinting at a launch soon

Motorola became the first smartphone maker to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered device in the form of Moto Edge X30. It was launched early in December last year and it appears as if the device will make its way in India soon. The smartphone has appeared in the BIS listing hinting towards its imminent launch. Usually the certification is acquired close to the launch date. Thus, we may see the Moto Edge X30 launch in the coming weeks.

As per the rumours, Moto Edge X30 will be launched late in January or early February. Motorola hasn't yet announced the India launch date, so we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt.

The Moto Edge X30 has already launched in China. So we are aware of the complete details of this flagship device. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone is offered in three configurations with the top model getting up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Moto Edge X30 sports a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A high resolution 60-megapixel camera is placed at the front of this device.

The Moto Edge X30 is powered by a 5000mAh battery on this device with support for 68W charging. It runs Android 12 OS out of the box. The device comes with a side mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. It has connectivity options like 5G, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port and more.

The base variant of Moto Edge X30 is priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,000). The middle variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage goes for CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,400), while the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,800).