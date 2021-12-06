Motorola Edge X30 key specifications teased ahead of December 9 launch

Motorola may become the first smartphone brand to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered phone. Its next flagship, called the Motorola Edge X30, is set to debut in China on December 9, and ahead of the big event, the Lenovo-owned company is building hype by putting out teasers about the phone's features and specifications. There is also a video that shows the Motorola Edge X30 in its entirety. So, let us check what all the Motorola Edge X30 is going to be about.

You can check all deals on mobiles here

A Motorola official has shared the live image of the Edge X30 on Weibo. The phone will have thin bezels on the left and right sides, but the top and bottom will have slightly thicker ones. A punch-hole will sit in the middle of the display's top portion, and inside it will be the selfie camera, which reportedly may use a 60-megapixel sensor. While this photo does not reveal any features about the display, Motorola's official Weibo account posted a video, which highlights a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and support for 1 billion colours.

Additional details such as the size of the display are still not officially clear, but previous rumours have said the phone will pack a 6.67-inch screen with Full-HD+ resolution. And since the live image that the official shared shows some kind of game, we can also expect a high touch sampling rate on the Motorola Edge X30 display.

Anyhow, we are pretty much clear about the front side of the Motorola Edge X30, thanks to official teasers. But Motorola is keeping the rear design a secret until the launch. It has not shared any live images of teasers about what the backside of the Motorola Edge X30 will look like. But fret not. Rumours are rife that it is not going to be outstanding. There are renders that show the Motorola Edge X30's back will have three cameras inside a capsule-shaped bump and the Moto logo in the middle.

Motorola Edge X30 leaked render (Source: 91Mobiles)

Rumours suggest there will be a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera.

The Motorola Edge X30 renders also show a speaker grille, a USB-C port, and, possibly, a microphone on the bottom. The power button and the volume rocker will be on the right edge, while the right side may feature an extra button. The phone's grey colour looks good, but I think there will be more colour options available for the Motorola Edge X30.

For now, that is all we know about the Motorola Edge X30, but since we are still a few days away from the launch, more information is expected to arrive at the last minute.