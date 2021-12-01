Motorola Edge X30 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset to launch on December 9

Motorola is all set to unveil its flagship device Motorola Edge X30. The upcoming device with Snapdragon's newly launched processor 8 Gen 1 is expected to hit the market on December 9. The Motorola Edge X30 will be launched in China. The Lenovo-owned company has confirmed that the Edge X30 will be the first flagship to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Motorola confirmed the arrival of Motorola Edge X30 on Weibo, China's Twitter alternative. The smartphone will be launched at an event in China on December 9. Apart from the launch date, no other information about the smartphone has been revealed.

As far as the Moto Edge X30 is concerned, the smartphone is speculated to arrive with 6.67-inch OLED panel that produces a Full HD+ resolution and comes with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone may feature dual 50-megapixel cameras along with a 2-megapixel shooter. On the front, there is a 60-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone may be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with upto 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Motorola may launch the Moto G200 along with the Motorola Edge X30. The smartphone was already available in the global market. It is also speculated to be launched in India.

Coming to the Moto G200, the smartphone features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz.The Moto G200 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of RAM. Although the smartphone comes in a single RAM variant, it comes with two storage options, including 128GB and 256GB.

Moto G200 features a 108MP main camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide-macro camera and a depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The phone supports 8K video, 960 fps slow-motion video, and other video recording options. Moto G200 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities.



