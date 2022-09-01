Motorola expected to launch Edge 30 Ultra with Snapdragon 8+Gen 1, 200-megapixel camera on September 8

Motorola is all set to launch its new Edge series on September 8. The Lenovo-owned company did not reveal the name of the phone it will unveil, but rumors suggest that it will be the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, which was launched in the Chinese market as Moto Edge X30 Pro. The smartphone is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 200-megapixel primary sensor, 125W fast charging and more.The Edge 30 Ultra is also speculated to come with an AMOLED display.

Along with the Motorola Edge X30 Pro, which will be launched with a different moniker, Motorola is also expected to launch the Edge in 2022. Other than that, there could be the Edge 30 Neo, which is speculated to be the cheapest phone in the Edge series. Meanwhile, let us have a look at the expected price and specifications of the Motorola's upcoming flagship.

Moto Edge 30 Ultra: Expected price and availability

As mentioned before, the upcoming Edge 30 Ultra is expected to be the Edge X30 Pro, which is already official in China. In China, the smartphone is priced at CNY 3,699 (approx. Rs 43,700) for the 8GB and 128GB variant, whereas the 12GB and 512GB variant is priced at CNY 4,499 (approx. Rs 53,200).

Moto Edge 30 Ultra: Expected specifications

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra could be the first ever phone in India to feature a 200-megapixel phone because the Edge X30 Pro also features the same sensor.

Along with a 200-megapixel camera sensor, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra could also come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 125W fast charging.

The smartphone is also expected to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS panel which comes with support for 144Hz. The device draws its power from the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

In the camera department, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to come with a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 camera that has a 1/1.22-inch sensor size. Apart from Motorola, no other smartphone company has attempted a 200-megapixel sensor. The smartphone may also come with a new pixel-binning technology called ChameleonCell.





