Motorola expected to launch Moto G52 in India this month

Days after launching the Moto G52 in the European markets, Motorola might launch the smartphone in India. As per new reports, Moto G52 is expected to be launched in India by the end of this month. To refresh your memory, Motorola had recently launched the Moto G22 in India in the budget category. The Moto G52 is the successor to the Moto G51, which was unveiled in India last year.

As per a GSM Arena report, Moto G52 will make its way to the Indian markets as early as this month. The Moto G52 comes with an interesting set of features including a punch-hole display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera. The display also supports a 90hZ refresh rate. Let us have a look at the price and detailed specifications of the Moto G52.

Moto G52: Price and availability

The Moto G52 was launched at a price of EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,600) for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is offered in two colour options, including Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White. In India too, the smartphone could be priced less than Rs 20,000, as per reports.



Moto G52: Specifications

The Moto G52 comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate.The display has a pixel density of 402ppi, 87.70 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Moto G52 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Moto G52 features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Moto G52 houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower charging. The smartphone has IP52 rating and comes with Dolby Atmos support.