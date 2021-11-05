Motorola expected to launch three new feature phones in India

After a series of smartphones, Motorola is all set to venture into the feature phones market in India. The Lenovo-owned company will launch Moto 10, Moto 50, and Moto 70. The feature phones will come with 1,750 mAh batteries, dual SIM support and a two-year replacement guarantee scheme.

Motorola has launched a series of smartphones of late. The company made the Moto Edge 20 series official in India and global markets including Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion and the Edge 20 Pro. The smartphone company also launched the E40 and other weekends in the budget and mid-range category.

As per GSM Arena, the Moto A10 and Moto A50 both will come with an MT6261D chipset by Mediatek. The feature phones will feature a 1.8-inch colour screen with a torch and a physical button. There is also a slot for SD card, which can be expandable upto 32GB. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack on top. The A10 will not feature a camera whereas the A50 has one on the back. The third phone in the line-up, the A70 is slightly premium in the list. The phone reportedly features a 2.4-inch display. It is expected to be powered by an Unisoc chipset. Apart from that, It will also come with a torch, FM and other features.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Moto A10 is expected to be priced in India at around Rs 1,500. The Moto A50 and Moto A70 will also be priced under Rs 2,000. However, Motorola is yet to officially announce the arrival of the smartphones and reveal the pricing and availability of the phones.

On a related note, Motorola G51 was launched in the mid-range category and comes with features including Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery. The display features a punch hole cut-out for the front camera. The smartphone features a capsule-shaped camera module at the rear which houses three sensors.