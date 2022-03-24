Motorola Frontier 22 expected to come with 125W fast charging support, a 200-megapixel camera

Motorola recently launched its flagship device, the Moto Edge 30 Pro in India. The smartphone is being touted as the cheapest flagship device in the Indian market. However, now Motorola could launch another flagship phone with the fastest charger yet. The Motorola Frontier, which was earlier spotted with a 200-megapixel camera, has appeared on social media yet again, but this time with a 125W fast charger. Notably, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with a 68W charger, but now Motorola is set to take things a notch higher by introducing a 125W fast charger. Apart form Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo and Realme are also set to launch phones with 125W chargers.

Lenovo Group China CEO Chen Jin teased the Motorola 125W charging adapter, which weighs around 130 grams on his Weibo handle. Although he did not reveal the name of the smartphone which will get the 125W charger support, a noted tipster, Digital Chat Station has confirmed that the charger is indeed intended for the Motorola Frontier 22. The tipster further revealed that Lenovo group is expected to launch two flagship models but one is expected to launch under Motorola while the other could arrive with Motorola branding. However, rumors are strong that the Motorola Frontier is going to the company's super flagship phone with a 125W fast charger, 200-megapixel camera, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. So let us have a look at the detailed specifications of the Motorola Frontier 22.

Motorola Frontier 22: Specifications

Motorola Frontier 22 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The display is likely to support a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone is expected to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 memory. The smartphone will be running Android 12 out of the box. In terms of battery, it may house a 4500 mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Motorola Frontier 22 will feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 50-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor. In the front, there could be a 60-megapixel camera for selfies. Previously, Evan Blass had shared the renders of the Motorola Frontier. The smartphone features a premium design with a curved display and textured rear panel. There is a massive camera sensor on the rear which is accompanied by two small sensors. The camera module protrudes a bit and has a metal finish. There is a Motorola logo on the rear, which features a USB Type-C at the bottom, along with a SIM tray and speaker grille.

Motorola recently unveiled the Edge 30 Pro in India. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Max Vision OLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and HDR10+. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Motorola Edge 30 Pro features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes two 50-megapixel sensors and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In the front, there is a 60-megapixel camera for selfies. The camera also supports 8K video recording. Motorola Edge 30 Pro was launched at an attractive price of Rs 49,999 in India for the single 8GB variant.