Motorola Frontier speculated to feature 194-megapixel camera

Motorola may launch a new smartphone in the market with a 194-megapixel camera. If rumours are anything to go by, the Motorola Frontier may be the first phone in the industry to come with a 194-megapixel camera. The smartphone market currently has phones with the 100-megapixel cameras but Motorola may break the mould with a 194-megapixel camera. As per leaks and renders, the Motorola Frontier may come with support for Optical Image Stabilisation.

Interestingly, Motorola recently unveiled the Moto Edge X30 as its flagship device in China. The smartphone is also being readied for a launch in the global market as the Edge 30 Pro. However, it turns out that the Moto Edge X30 may not be the flagship phone after all. Motorola's next flagship device could be the Frontier.

As per a GizChina, the upcoming smartphone was spotted on the 3C Certification site. It could be a new addition to the Edge X30 family but will definitely come with flagship level specifications. The Motorola smartphone bears the model number XT2201-6. The smartphone is expected to come with 68W fast charging. To refresh the memory, the Motorola Edge X30 is the only phone by the Lenovo-owned company that comes with 68W fast charging.

On a related note, Motorola is expected to launch the Moto Edge 30 Pro. Motorola Edge 30 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ POLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Brar has claimed that the Indian variant of the smartphone will come with support for 13 5G bands.

In terms of camera, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes two 50-megapixel sensors and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there could be a 60-megapixel selfie camera. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. The phone is expected to run Android 12 out of the box ith MyUI on top.

As per tipster Yogesh Brar, Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be priced between Rs 45000 and Rs 50000 in India. Previously, a report claimed that the box price of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is said to be Rs 55,999. Brar mentioned that the phone will come in a single 8GB RAM variant along with 128GB storage. He also noted that the smartphone would be available in Cosmic Blue colour but previous renders have shown the phone in a white colour.