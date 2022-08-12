Motorola has finally unveiled world's first phone with 200-megapixel camera

After months of leaks and rumors, Motorola has finally lifted the veil off the Motorola X30 Pro, which is the world's first phone with a 200-megapixel camera. Motorola unveiled the Motorola X30 Pro along with the Moto Razr 2022 on August 11, 2022.Along with a 200-megapixel camera sensor, the Moto X30 Pro also comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 125W fast charging. The phone has been launched in China.

Motorola X30 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS panel which comes with support for 144Hz. The device draws its power from the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

In the camera department, Motorola X30 Pro comes with a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 camera that has a 1/1.22-inch sensor size. Apart from Motorola, no other smartphone company has attempted a 200-megapixel sensor. The Motorola X30 Pro comes with a new pixel-binning technology called ChameleonCell.

Motorola X30 Pro has been launched at an affordable price tag of CNY 3699 which loosely translates to Rs 43,999 for the base 8GB+128GB variant. The 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants are priced at CNY 4,199 (Rs 49,000) and CNY 4,499 (Rs 53,201), respectively. So far Motorola has only launched the device in China. It has not shared its plans of launching the device in other markets including India.

Motorola also launched the Razr 2022 at its launch event. Moto Razr 2022 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.It features a 6.7-inch P-OLED FHD+ 120Hz foldable display. It comes with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512 G of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is also expected to house a 3-inch cover display. Under the hood, you can expect a 2800 battery. The device runs on Android 12 OS with MyUI on top.

Also Read: | WhatsApp finally letting users react to messages with any emoji

Also Read: | Samsung Galaxy S23 series could launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC worldwide

Also Read: | Chromecast with Google TV launched in India, priced at Rs 6,399