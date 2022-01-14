Motorola is all set to launch Moto G70 Tab in India on January 18: Here is what we know so far



After Moto Tab G20, Motorola is all set to launch yet another laptop in the market. The Lenovo-owned company will launch the Moto Tab G70 in India. The company has revealed that the company will launch on January 18 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. The microsite of the upcoming tablet has gone live on Flipkart. Some of the key features of the device has also been revealed on Flipkart.

The Moto Tab G70 was already made official on Flipkart. The device was priced at BRL 2,399 in Brazil, which converts to Rs 28,000 for India. The price in India is expected to be lower than the Brazil price.

Moto Tab G70: Specifications

Moto Tab G70 features an 11-inch 2k display with a resolution of 2,000x1,200 pixels 400 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expandable using a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Moto Tab G70 features a 13-megapixel rear camera and LED flashlight. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. For connectivity, the smartphone includes 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port. The tablet can be connected to a keyboard using a four-point pogo pin that is present in the tablet. The Moto Tab G70 comes with Dolby Audio support.

The Moto Tab G70 houses a 7,700mAH battery with 20W fast charging support. The tablet is IP52 rated for protection against water.