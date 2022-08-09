Motorola launches Moto G32 with 50MP quad rear cameras for Rs 13,000

Motorola brings yet another budget smartphone to the Indian market. The new smartphone is dubbed the Moto G32. The smartphone comes in a single model with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage for a price of Rs 12,999. Motorola has also announced a discount offer in partnership with Flipkart and HDFC.

Motorola is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 1,250 to HDFC users. After the bank offer, the price of the Moto G32 comes down to Rs 11,749. Additionally, the buyers will get the benefit of Jio offers worth Rs 2,559 including Rs 2,000 cashback on recharge and Rs 559 discounts on the ZEE5 annual subscription.

The smartphone comes in two colours -- Mineral Gray, and Satin Silver. It will be available for purchase from August 16 on Flipkart and other retail websites across the country.

Moto G32 specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Moto G32 comes packed with a 6.5-inch FHD display with a 90hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There's expandable storage support as well.

On the software front, the smartphone runs a near-stock Android 12 operating system. Motorola has confirmed that the phone will get update to Android 13 and 3 years of security updates.

The Motorola phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. There are also stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Some of the other features include -- IP52 water-repellent design, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, 2x2 MIMO, and more.

On the camera front, the Moto G32 includes a 50-megapixel quad rear camera system. In addition to the primary camera, the phone includes an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and depth camera sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel selfie shooter that can also help users conduct video calls.

