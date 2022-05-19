Motorola likely to launch Moto G62, Moto G42 in the market, specifications leak online

Motorola has been on a launching spree. Motorola's G series, which is popular amongst budget and mid-range smartphone buyers, may soon have two more phones added to its list the Moto G62 and the Moto G42. The Moto G62 has been spotted on the Malaysian SIRIM certification website, whereas the Moto G42 has made an appearance on quite a few certification websites.

The Moto G62, which carries the model number XT2223-1, was previously spotted on a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. Noted tipster had spotted the phone on the Malaysian SIRIM certification website. The certification hints that the phone might arrive in the Asian markets too. Motorola is yet to make an official announcement about the phone.

The Moto G42, on the other hand, was spotted with the model number XT2233-2. The smartphone was also code-named Hawaii+. The smartphone may be launched in the market as the cheaper alternative to the newly launched Moto G52.

Moving on to the specifications of the Moto G62, the smartphone is expected to have a full-HD+ display with a high refresh rate. The exact dimensions have not been tipped yet. The smartphone is expected to run Android 12 out of the box, like all the recently launched Motorola phones. No details about the processor have been revealed yet, but it could use a mid-range processor. It is expected to arrive in two RAM variants, including 6GB and 8GB with 128GB of storage. The smartphone may feature a punch-hole cutout on the front for selfies. The Moto G62 houses a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Moto G62 is expected to be a successor to the Moto G52, which was launched in India a couple of weeks ago. Motorola Moto G52 is priced at Rs 14,499 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 16,499 for the 6GB variant. The Moto G52 comes with a 6.6-inch Full-HD OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. In the centre of the top part, there is a punch-hole, inside which is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Moto G52 carries a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.