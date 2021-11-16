Motorola likely to launch two new flagship devices in December

Motorola is all set to launch two new flagship devices in the market in December. The smartphone company will reportedly announce a phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8 flagship processor and another phone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC. One of the two smartphones could be the Motorola Edge X, which Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group had confirmed a couple of days ago.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Twitter alternative Weibo that Motorola will unveil two new smartphones in the market. The tipster did not reveal the name of the smartphones but shared that one will be powered by the rumoured Snapdragon Gen 8 flagship processor and the other will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC. One of the phones is most certainly the Motorola Edge X, the other phone is being speculated as a game-oriented smartphone.

Although the tipster did not divulge much about the smartphones, he revealed that the Motorola smartphone with Snapdragon 888+ SoC may be priced lower than most flagships.

Motorola Edge X is expected to feature 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and will be rated for HDR10+. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon Qualcomm 898 chipset with a clock speed of 3.0GHz. The processor is expected to pair with 8GB of RAM or 12GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB, which can be expandable. In terms of camera, the Motorola Edge X features a 50MP OmniVision OV50A primary sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN150 ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP OmniVision OV20B1B depth sensor.

The smartphone will come with a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Several reports have claimed that the phone can charge upto 50 per cent in just 15 minutes and a full charge is achieved in 35 minutes. The smartphone is IP52 rating for protection against water and dust. The Motorola Edge X comes with three microphones, one audio-zoom microphone, Wi-Fi 6, 5G (sub-6GHz), and Bluetooth 5.2 support for connectivity.