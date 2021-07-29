Motorola may launch Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion, Edge 20 Pro and Edge 20 Lite in August

Motorola is expected to launch its next flagship series Moto Edge 20 lineup soon. As per the latest reports, the Moto Edge 20 series would include four variants including the Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion, Edge 20 Pro and Edge 20 Lite. Previously, the reports had suggested that there will be only three, but now a banner has confirmed the existence of the fourth variant. The Lenovo-owned company had confirmed that the Moto Edge series will be launched in August this year.

An exclusive report by Deal N Tech had confirmed that the Moto Edge 20 series will be available in four different variants including the Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion, Edge 20 Pro and Edge 20 Lite. The publication had shared the leaked banner graphics that confirmed the existence of the fourth Moto Edge 20 model. Motorola has been long rumoured to be launching a successor to the Moto Edge series which was launched in 2020.

Although Motorola has not yet made the specifications and designs of the smartphones official, several leaks and reports have revealed that the Edge 20 series will come with powerful cameras. The Edge 20 is expected to feature three large camera sensors on the rears out of which one could be the much-anticipated 108-megapixel primary sensor. A Technik news report had claimed that the smartphone could be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is expected to house a 4000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

As far as the Pro model is confirmed, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is expected to come with 108-megapixel camera sensor, 16-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there could be a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.

The Edge 20 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. However, instead of a Qualcomm processor, the device could be driven by MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is also expected to feature 108-megapixel primary sensor and house a 5000mAh battery.