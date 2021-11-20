Motorola may launch Moto G200 with Snapdragon 888+ in India in November

Motorola may soon bring one of its highly-anticipated smartphones to India. The Moto G200 which went official in the global market is expected to arrive in India by the end of November. While Motorola has not shared any plans of launching the device in India, a tipster has confirmed that a Motorola phone with Snapdragon 888+ will be launched in India in November. Apart from the Moto G200, Motorola is also speculated to launch the budget offerings in India including the Moto G71, G51 and the Moto G31. All three models were launched in Europe.

Noted tipster Debayan Roy has exclusively learnt that Motorola will launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 888+ in India on November 30. Although he has not revealed the name of the smartphone, Moto G200 is the only name that comes to mind because it was recently made official in the global market. The tipster wrote, "Totally, Totally & Totally Confirmed that: A new Motorola smartphone with Snapdragon 888+ is launching very very soon in India. The scheduled launch date for the new Moto phone is 30th November in India. The news should be taken with a pinch of salt until Motorola makes any announcement related to its upcoming launches.

So while we wait for Motorola to make an announcement related to Moto G200, let us have a look at the specifications of the smartphone

Moto G200: Price and availability

Moto G200 was launched at 450 Euros (around Rs 37,900) and it is currently available for purchase in Latin America. The smartphone could be priced around Rs 35,000 in India.

Moto G200: Specifications

As far as specs are concerned, Moto G200 comes with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz.

The Moto G200 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of RAM. Although the smartphone comes in a single RAM variant, it comes with two storage options, including 128GB and 256GB.

In the camera department, the Moto G200 hosts a 108MP main camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide-macro camera, and a depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The phone supports 8K video, 960 fps slow-motion video, and other video recording options. Moto G200 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities.