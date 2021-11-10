Motorola may soon launch Moto G Power 2022 in the market

Motorola may soon launch the successor to the Moto G Power 2022. The upcoming smartphone was spotted on Geekbench. Tipster Evan Blass has revealed that the handset as "Tonga". The Geekbench listing did not divulge much about the smartphone specifications of the Moto G Power 2022 but revealed that the smartphone will run on Android 11 and come with 4GB RAM.

As per the Geekbench listing, Moto G Power (2022) will be powered by an octa-core Helio G35 processor (MT6765H). The processor will be coupled with 4GB of RAM and run on Android 11 out of the box. As far as the Geekbench score is concerned, the smartphone has managed to score 165 and 1,013 points in the single-core and multicore tests respectively. The higher the score is, the faster is the performance of the processor. The details about the display size, camera configuration, battery capacity have not been revealed yet. It is not clear when the smartphone will be launched.

Moto G Power 2022 is the successor to the Moto G Power 2021 earlier in January. Moto G Power 2021 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. It is powered by Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the rear which comprises a 48-megapixel primary camera and dual 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 15W fast charging support. For connectivity, the G Power comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, microSD card support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

On a related note, Motorola may soon launch a new flagship device in the market. After the Edge 20 series, Motorola is now gearing to launch the Motorola Edge X which would also be called Moto Edge 30 Ultra in some parts of the world. Ahead of the big launch, the specifications of the Motorola Edge X has been leaked online. The smartphone is expected to come with Snapdragon 898 SoC, 12GB RAM and a 144Hz display.

