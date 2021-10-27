Motorola may soon launch Moto G200 with Snapdragon 888, 108-megapixel camera

Motorola is all set to launch another premium smartphone in the market soon. After a successful Edge 20 series, Motorola may soon unveil the Moto G200. The key specifications of the smartphone have leaked online. The upcoming Moto G200 is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 144HZ. The company is yet to reveal anything officially but the smartphone is expected to be the successor to the Moto G100 that was made official in China this year.

Noted tipster Evan Blass has posted a few details about the upcoming Motorola phone that is expected to be the G200. His tweet reveals that the smartphone is codenamed "Yukon". He revealed that Motorola has a series of launches lined up. Blass revealed that the Motorola which is codenamed "Tonga" will be the Moto G Power 2022, Motorola phone which has been codenamed Corfu is the Moto G41 and the Corfu Lite is the Moto G31.

A separate report by German new website Technik News, the Motorola phone which has codenamed "Yukon" could be released in November 2021. The report revealed that the purported Motorola phone will feature a full-HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate and may run on Android 11 out of the box. The smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 8GB of RAM.

About the camera, the report stated that Moto G200 may feature a triple camera setup on the rear which may include a 108-megapixel S5KHM2 sensor from Samsung, accompanied by a 13-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there could be a 16-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is expected to be the successor to the Moto G100 and will come with improved features.

The Moto G100 was launched in China with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1,080x2,520 pixels. The display comes with a high refresh rate of 90hz and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with upto 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Moto G100 features a quad-camera setup on the rear which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel telephoto sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.