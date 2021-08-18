Motorola may soon launch Moto G50 with 5G Support, MediaTek Dimensity chipset

Motorola has launched a series of smartphones recently. The Lenovo company is now speculated to launch the 5G variant of the Moto G50. The specifications of the upcoming smartphone which has been codenamed "Saipan" was tipped online. Another model of Moto G50, which has been codenamed Ibiza, was spotted with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC but comes with 5G support. Motorola had recently made the Edge 20 series official in the European market and the Indian market.

Tipster Evan Blass had shared the renders of the Moto G50 Saipan earlier this week. He revealed that there are minor differences in the design of the Moto G50 Saipan and the Moto G50 Ibiza. Noted tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer in collaboration with Pricebaba has shared some key specifications of the Saipan.

Moto G50 5G 'Saipan': Expected specifications

Tipster Steve revealed that Moto G50 Saipan is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. The display has a waterdrop notch on the front for the selfie camera. As far as the processor is concerned, the Moto G50 Saipan is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

In terms of the camera, the Moto G50 Siapan is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the rear. The camera island consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is also expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

For connectivity, the phones come with NFC support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and more. No details about the battery of the smartphone were tipped, but one can expect it to come with a 5000mAh battery.

Moto G50 Ibiza variant is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 480 SoC. The camera island houses three camera sensors at the rear.

As far as the price of the smartphone is concerned, the Moto G50 5G is expected to be a budget offering.