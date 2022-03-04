Motorola Moto G22 with MediaTek Helio G37 SoC launched: Price, specifications

After a series of leaks and renders, Motorola has finally unveiled the Moto G22 in the market. The new Motorola smartphone has been made official in the European market. The Motorola Moto G22 has been launched at an affordable price tag but comes with an interesting set of features and an all-new design. The Moto G22 features a 6.5-inch, MediaTek Help G37 processor, quad rear camera, and more.

Motorola has launched the Moto G22 on the global market. The smartphone comes with a price tag of 169.99 (Rs 14,000) for the single 4GB variant and 64GB of internal storage. The device has been launched in three color options: Cosmic Black, Pearl White, and Iceberg Blue.

Motorola Moto G22: Specifications

Motorola Moto G22 features a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display has a punch hole cut out in the front, with thin bezels and a thicker chin. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expandable using a microSD card. The Moto G22 runs Android 12 outside of the box.

The Moto G22 features a quad-rear camera which includes a 50-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel image sensors. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Moto G22 houses a 5000mAh battery. The phone, being a budget offering, does not come with fast charging support. It does have a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Some reports stated that the Motorola Moto G22 will be sold as Lenovo K15+

On a related note, Motorola has unveiled the Moto Edge 30 Pro in the global market. Motorola Edge 30 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gen 1. The smartphone has been launched at an attractive price of Rs 49,999. The phone is being touted as the cheapest flagship phone to come with Snapdragon 8Gen 1 coupled with 8GB of RAM.