Motorola Moto G52 India launch today: Check out its specifications, expected price

Motorola will launch the Moto G52 smartphone in India today. The Moto G52 is not essentially a new phone as it was launched in Europe recently. That means the specifications and the price of this Motorola phone are out in the open. The highlighted specifications of the Moto G52 include an OLED display, a Qualcomm chipset, and an IP-rated body that ensures its waterproofing capabilities.

Motorola Moto G52 launch in India details

The launch of the Moto G52 will kick off at 12 pm today. It is going to be an online-only event, which means there will be a live stream on YouTube that you can tune in for real-time updates. At the event, the Indian price of the smartphone will be announced.

Motorola Moto G52 expected price in India

Motorola launched the Moto G52 in Europe for EUR 249, which is about Rs 20,500. However, rumours suggest the Moto G52 may start at Rs 17,999 in India. This is not the official price, so let us wait for the Motorola announcement later today.

Motorola Moto G52 specifications

Specifications-wise, the Moto G52 comes across as a budget phone. It has a 6.6-inch Full-HD OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. In the centre of the top part, there is a punch-hole, inside which is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Moto G52 carries a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.