Motorola Moto G52 tipped to launch in India soon, price could be around Rs 20,000

Motorola launched the Moto G52 globally earlier this week. The latest leak suggests that the smartphone will arrive in India very soon. The release date hasn't been revealed yet and neither has the company revealed any details about the Moto G52 India launch. The leak also suggests that the Indian variant of the Moto G52 will be slightly different when compared to the global version.

The leak comes from popular tipster Mukul Sharma, who also reveals the first look of the Moto G52 Indian variant. The teaser shows that the upcoming Motorola smartphone will feature a pOLED panel, "slimmest bezels", and "thinnest and lightest design in the segment". The phone appears in black but we believe there could be several other colour options coming as well. Globally, the phone is offered in two colour options -- Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White.

Price and specifications

The difference between the global and Indian variants could be minimal, while the majority of the specifications are expected to be the same. The price of the phone in India is also likely to fall in a similar segment as the global model. Globally, the phone has been launched at a price of EUR 249, which roughly translates to around Rs 20,600 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the phone comes packed with a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED panel with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further.

Globally, the smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging and the same is expected to be available in India as well. On the software front, the phone runs the latest Android 12 with MyUX custom skin out-of-the-box.

In terms of camera, the Motorola Moto G52 includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 16-megapixel shooter on the front.

