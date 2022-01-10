Motorola Moto G71 5G launched in India

Moto G71 is the latest G series to launch in India. It joins Moto G31 and Moto G51 launched earlier in India. The smartphone is the first in India to be equipped with a Snapdragon 695 chipset. It is made available in a sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant which goes for Rs 18,999.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. It sports a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel main sensor. While at the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The Moto G71 is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

This midrange device will compete with the likes of the iQOO Z3 5G, Realme 8S 5G and Redmi Note 11T 5G. So let's take a closer look at the specs, features and price of the device.

Moto G71: specs and features

Dimensions and weight: The Moto G71 features a 161.2 x 73.9 x 8.5 mm and 179 grams.

Display: The phone sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. Sadly this isn't a high-refresh rate display.

Processor: The Moto G71 is the country's first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset based on a 6nm manufacturing process and clocked at 2.2GHz.

RAM: The Moto G71 is offered in a sole 6GB RAM option.

Storage: It has 128GB of storage.

Rear camera: The Moto G71 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Front camera: There's a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies on the front.

Battery: The Moto G71 is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Software: The smartphone runs Android 12 OS out of the box.

Connectivity and security: It brings connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Colours: The Moto G71 is available in Neptune Green and Arctic Blue colour options.

Moto G71 price in India

The Moto G71 will be sold at Rs 18,999 for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting January 19. To recall, Moto G71 5G was launched in Europe at a starting price of EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,200).



