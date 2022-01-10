Motorola Moto G71 5G launched with Snapdragon 695 chip, 50-megapixel cameras at affordable price

Motorola India's 2022 has kicked off with the launch of yet another affordable 5G smartphone. It is the all-new Moto G71 5G, which comes with highlighted features such as support for all 5G bands in India, a Snapdragon processor that has never been launched in India before, and a 50-megapixel quad-function camera system. Motorola adds some heat to the low-end 5G phone market, which has phones such as the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

The new Motorola Moto G71 will take on a bunch of 5G phones from brands such as Realme, Redmi, and Poco. And even though there is no glimmer of hope for the 5G launch anytime soon, smartphone brands are not shying away from inundating the market with affordable handsets with 5G connectivity.

Motorola Moto G71 5G price in India

The Moto G71 5G costs Rs 18,999 for the only storage variant. It comes in Neptune Green and Arctic Blue colours. The first sale of the phone begins at 12 pm on January 19 from Flipkart.