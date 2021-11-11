Motorola Moto G71 specifications leaked, images surface showing triple rear camera setup

Moto G71 could be the next Motorola G-series device as the TENAA listing has surfaced, offering the first glimpse of the smartphone. Although Motorola announced the Moto G51 smartphone at the beginning of this month, speculations are that the Moto G71 may be announced by the end of this month.

The Moto G71 has appeared in the database of the TENAA certification platform. Although the listing cannot be accessed at present, a Chinese tipster from the popular Chinese microblogging website Weibo has shared some images and key specifications of the Moto G71.

The leaked Moto G71's TENAA images show that it will be equipped with a punch-hole display. The image further suggests that the right frame of the smartphone has three buttons. The rear shell of the device has a triple camera setup. The placement of the fingerprint sensor is still a mystery.

The Moto G71 is likely to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Moto G71 is powered by a 2.2Ghz octa-core processor, which can support 5G connectivity. The device is expected to be powered by a large 4,700 mAh battery.

The Moto G71 is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack. The device has a thickness of 8.4mm and weighs 180 grams. With TENAA certification complete, the G71 is expected to debut soon. Moto G71 was certified by the FCC certification site last month. It revealed that the device would come with connectivity features such as 5G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi and dual SIM support.

In related news, Moto G51 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with a large 8GB RAM. Moto G51 5G is equipped with a 6.8-inches IPS LCD flaunting a pixel density of 258ppi, screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device's bezel-less display comes with a punch hole in the centre.

It has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro camera. The front-facing 13-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle camera is available for selfies or video calling. It has a large 5000 mAh battery.