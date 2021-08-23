Motorola Moto Tab G20 with MediaTek processor may be in works, launch expected soon

Motorola is seemingly working on a new tablet that has now surfaced on the Google Play Console. Lenovo-owned Motorola is not a popular name when it comes to Android tablets, but it has a very small presence. It now wants to grow. The next table from Motorola could be called the Moto Tab G20. But it may not be a new device. Rumours are rife that the Moto Tab G20 may be a rebadge of the Lenovo Tab M8, which arrived in June.

The Motorola Moto Tab G20 has showed up on Google Play Console (via MySmartPrice), which means its launch is certain. The listing on the website revealed key specifications of the Motorola Moto Tab G20. No surprises, they are exactly the same as what the Lenovo Tab M8 comes with.

There is going to be an 8-inch 800x1280-pixel resolution display on the tablet with a pixel density of 240 PPI. It may be powered by the MediaTek MT8768A processor, which in simple terms means the Helio P22T processor. For graphics, there may be the PowerVR GE8320 GPU. There may be 3GB of RAM on the tablet, and the tablet is likely to come running Android 11 software. The tablet may come with a 5100mAh battery, which makes sense considering it is going to be a tablet. At the back, the Motorola Moto Tab G20 may come with a 5-megapixel camera with an LED flash, while on the front, it may have a 2-megapixel shooter.

There is also a photo of the Moto Tab G20 on the listing that shows its front appearance. The tablet's design is dated, according to the photo. There are thick bezels all around the display. What the cameras are going to look like on the back of the tablet is not clear right now.

There is no information on when the Motorola Moto Tab G20 will arrive. The Lenovo Tab M8 was launched in select markets back in June. So, if Lenovo is readying a similar tablet under the Motorola brand, it may launch it in more markets, given Motorola is a more successful Android phone brand in markets such as India. A listing on the Google Play Console website means the device exists, but to get a fuller picture of the specifications, we will have to wait for Lenovo to get the Moto Tab G20 certified on platforms such as TENAA or Geekbench.

Meanwhile, Motorola is delaying the first sale of the Moto Edge 20 due to "unforeseen circumstances". The smartphone was launched in India last week alongside the Moto Edge 20 Fusion, which is on track to make it to its first sale that is taking place on August 27.

Mot