Motorola partners with Vi to enable 5G across smartphones: Full list of supported devices

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has announced a partnership with Motorola to test 5G in India. The telco says that Motorola tested 3350 to 3400 MHz 5G bands on its "popular smartphone models" in New Delhi. Notably, Motorola added support for all India-specific 5G bands on its smartphones (mid-budget and premium) even before the spectrum auction in the country. Vi has not yet revealed details on the rollout of its 5G services to the public. Its rivals, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are aggressively launching 5G services across India.

The partnership essentially means that Motorola phones will be Vi 5G-ready whenever the telco decides to roll out its fast-internet services in India. Phones receiving Vi 5G support include: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Moto G62 5G, Motorola Edge 30, Moto G82 5G, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Moto G71 5G, Moto G51 5G, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion.

Notably, the same 5G-supporting Motorola phones support Airtel 5G services, Airtel's official website notes.

In a release, both Motorola and Vi lauded the partnership and their work on Vi 5G services. Avneesh Khosla, CMO at Vi, said, "We are happy to partner with Motorola in one more step towards our 5G rollout. We believe that the partnership will help develop the 5G device ecosystem, helping more Vi customers upgrade to a superior 5 G-ready smartphone in time for service rollout."

Prashanth Mani, executive director at Motorola Asia Pacific also stated that the company is working with Vi "to take 5G to millions of Indian consumers."

Among the major telcos in India, Vi has been struggling financially and recently, the central government approved the conversion of the telco's dues linked to interest on a spectrum and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) worth Rs 16,133 crore into equity. Following this, the central government acquired a 33 per cent stake, making it the biggest shareholder in the financially-stressed telecom joint venture between Kumar Mangalam Birla-owned Aditya Birla Group and the UK's Vodafone.

As mentioned, Vi is yet to offer clarity on the rollout of its 5G service in India. On the other hand, Reliance Jio is aggressively expanding its 5G services in tier-2 cities. Recently, it rolled out 5G in Haridwar. The company says Jio users across 226 cities are now enjoying its "True 5G services."

Bharti Airtel is also catching up, despite being the first to roll out 5G commercially in India. The company announced the launch of 5G Plus services in three cities of Madhya Pradesh. As of January 17, Airtel 5G was available in more than 25 cities. Both telcos are letting users test 5G services for free at this point.