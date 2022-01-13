Motorola Razr 3 launch: Specs, features, expected price, everything we know so far

Motorola has launched two iterations of the Motorola Razr and the third model is already in works. In December last year, General Manager of Lenovo teased the smartphone in a Weibo post. He said that the upcoming Motorola Razr 3 will offer a better chipset and software support. Following up on that, a new report reveals that the smartphone may ship with the Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Along with that, it may get a 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 512GB storage, Android 12 OS and more. Basically, all the high-end hardware that Moto Razr missed in previous generations.

To recall, the original Motorola Razr shipped with the midrange Snapdragon 710 chipset. While the Moto Razr 2 offered the Snapdragon 765 chipset. Rest of the hardware was also pretty mediocre on these two devices. To add to that, these smartphones were also pricey in comparison to Samsung's clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip series devices. Thus, leading to poor sales.

It is possible that the third time could be a charm. So let's dive in deeper to find all that we know so far about this foldable device.

Motorola Razr 3: specs and features

Motorola is one of the few manufacturers that sell clamshell foldable devices. However, the brand's previous offerings in the form of Moto Razr and Moto Razr 2 haven't seen a lot of success. The upcoming device will be competing with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 which sells at a really aggressive price. Thus, it will be interesting to see Motorola's strategy with the upcoming Motorola Razr 3.

Back in December 2021, Lenovo's General Manager Chen Jin teased the Motorola Razr 3 stating that it is in the works. He added that the smartphone will offer "more advanced chip computer capability, greater human-machine interface, and a more atmospheric appearance." We are guessing that he meant a better chipset, a better software experience and a refined design for the Motorola Razr 3.

Motorola Razr 5G

While Motorola hasn't revealed any other details of this upcoming smartphone. Folks at XDA developers tipped a few key specs of the Motorola Razr 3 in a fresh report. As per which the device will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The Motorola Razr 3 will be the first Razr series device to ship with a flagship chipset, if this turns out to be true. The previous Motorola Razr devices were equipped with fairly midrange chipsets. Thus, it will be a big step forward in terms of improving the hardware and performance of the device.

Along with that, traces of ultra-wideband functionality of Motorola Razr 3 have been found. This tech allows for accurate positioning while enabling functionality like unlocking your car. iPhone 13, Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are a few phones that offer this feature. In fact, Xiaomi also has plans to incorporate this tech soon.

The report further states that the Motorola Razr 3 will sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera. This display will have a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is said to be available in 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM models. While for storage, the device may get 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options.

The camera system is also expected to see an upgrade with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. At the front, it may feature a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. In comparison, the current gen Motorola Razr 2 has a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies.

It appears as if Motorola is finally making a flagship foldable Razr. The device is likely to get top of the line hardware and offer a more robust design. Thus, we may possibly see the best Motorola Razr yet.

Motorola Razr 3 launch date

We already know that Motorola Razr 3 is in works but there's no fixed timeline as of yet. That said, a report from Techniknews hints towards a launch in June 2022. To recall, Motorola Razr 2 saw a delayed launch in September 2020.

Motorola Razr 3 price (expected)

At the moment there's no information about the price of Motorola Razr 3. But it's pretty obvious that the device will be highly priced like all other foldable devices. The first-gen Motorola Razr was priced at Rs 1,50,000. While the Motorola Razr 2 went for Rs 1,24,000. Motorola Razr 3's strongest competitor, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched at just Rs 84,999. Hence, Motorola will have to price it's upcoming foldable accordingly to provide Samsung with some competition.