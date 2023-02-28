Motorola Rizr rollable concept first impressions: This is mind-blowing

How could have I not remembered the Rizr branding on the back of this latest concept smartphone from Motorola? So, basically, Motorola showcased its rollable display smartphone at this year's MWC and that phone, if ever commercially available, could bring back the Rizr line. For those who don't remember, just like how I forgot, Motorola used to sell its Rizr Z3 Slider back in 2006, and fast forward 13 long years, they seem to be hinting at bringing back the slider, with this rollable concept that I got to spend 10 minutes with. The Motorola Rollable, which could also be named the Motorola Rizr if it ever comes to fruition, is a mind-blowing concept smartphone, and here are my first impressions of it.

Motorola Rizr rollable concept: First impressions

Motorola's latest rollable concept is a thing of beauty, and the first time I took it in the hand, it seemed to be this cute, little, chunky device with a 5-inch OLED screen up front. It was only when I double-pressed the power button on the side, and magically, the screen rolls from the bottom to transform into this 6.5-inch canvas.

In my brief time with Motorola's rollable concept and the exec who assisted me throughout the process, I got to know that the display that Motorola has used here is a pOLED display, and the rollable part of the screen, when not in use, is safely tucked at the back, which then can also be used as a second screen to preview notifications or as a camera viewfinder.

Also, since this is a concept smartphone, Motorola did not delve into any details regarding the hardware specifications, or the software on board. However, the company did demonstrate the YouTube, Gmail and camera apps to show how the rollable screen has been optimised to fully take advantage of these popular applications. For instance, whenever a video is played on the rollable phone, and you put the phone in landscape orientation, the display automatically expands from the side to increase the viewing area. Additionally, in the Gmail app, as soon as the compose email button is hit, the screen expands from the bottom and the extra screen real estate is automatically utilised by the touch keyboard. Similarly, while using the rear camera of the phone in a 5-inch orientation, one can use the second screen at the back as a preview for the subjects looking into the camera. Pretty handy use of space. Apart from this, the selfie camera and phone's earpiece are also placed behind the front panel, and only when they are in use, the screen moves out of the way so you can spot them.

The Motorola rollable or the Rizr also raises questions about its durability. Of course, at first glance, it looks all nice and dandy. It has all the features that you'd need in a futuristic phone. A solid OLED display, dual-rear cameras, front camera, type-C charging and clean software, which beyond the optimised apps, also works in tandem with the expanding and contracting display. However, the phone's weight of 210 grams and when the rollable screen is in action, makes me think, what happens if this device falls? Because that screen when unrolled is very thin, and I am sure it can take a serious bump if it falls.

But then again, this is what concept phones are there for. The Motorola rollable concept is proof of how rollable screens can better utilise space in comparison to the foldable phones of the world. Of course, both have their own pros and cons, but personally, after having seen foldables for quite a while now, I think rollables make a lot of sense. However, we have to keep the durability factor in mind, and maybe because of that, only a phone with a rollable screen isn't been commercially sold yet. The Motorola Rizr definitely wowed me at this year's MWC, and now, I just can't wait for a phone such as this to become a reality.