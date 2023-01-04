Motorola rolling out update to unlock Jio 5G: Check out all eligible smartphones

Motorola has announced a partnership with Reliance Jio to let users experience its "True 5G" services. The company is rolling out an update to eligible smartphones to unlock Jio's Stand-Alone (SA) 5G technology, the company said in a release. Currently, Reliance Jio's 5G services are available in select cities in India, and customers can experience its high-speed internet practically for free. Jio is offering a "welcome offer" through which customers can sign up for its 5G services for free. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel is expanding its 5G Plus services aggressively across India.

Motorola says it was among the first brands in the world to launch a 5G-capable smartphone. In India, the Lenovo-owned company offers 5G-enabled devices at different price points. Most Motorola phones include 13-band support in India, which means most of them can catch 5G networks on different frequencies. The company says that smartphones, including Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Moto G62 5G, Motorola Edge 30, Moto G82 5G, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Moto G71 5G, Moto G51 5G, Motorola Edge 20, and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion support Jio 5G.

Speaking on the development, Prashanth Mani, Executive Director of Motorola Asia Pacific region, said in a release, "Motorola smartphones give an exceptionally reliable, optimised, and fast 5G experience across price points, staying true to our commitment of giving True 5G - the most comprehensive, no compromise 5G smartphone portfolio to Indian consumers with support for up to 13 5G bands across price points."

Meanwhile, all the aforementioned Motorola smartphones also support Airtel's 5G Plus service. Airtel 5G services are available in Delhi, Indore, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Shimla, Imphal, Ahmedabad, Vizag and Pune. On the other hand, Reliance Jio's 5G services are available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Nathdwara, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirumala, Bhopal, Indore, Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, and Aurangabad. Jio 5G is also rolling out in Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi, and all 33 district headquarters of Gujarat.

How to use Jio and Airtel's 5G services?

Signing up for Airtel and Jio 5G services is simple. Customers need to ensure that their smartphone is running on the latest Android OS or iOS versions. In Airtel's case, users need to ensure that the 5G network on the device is enabled. In Jio's case, users need to open the MyJio app and sign up for the "welcome offer."

Both telcos are offering 5G services for free and users are not required to change their SIM cards.